Markets
Everyone's punting on Vodafone Idea. Is it worth the risk?
Madhvendra 8 min read 25 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Vodafone Idea (Vi) is struggling with debt and a declining subscriber base. Recent fundraising and price hikes may help, but its future remains uncertain. Is punting on Vodafone Idea worth it for the investor?
Everyone must have heard that one should never average down a falling stock. If there is a turnaround in sight, betting on a revival may be worth considering. But if nothing happens, buying at lower levels is like investing in a dead business. The reason is that you generate returns if a stock goes up, not down.
