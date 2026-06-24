Vodafone Idea, Roto Pumps, YES Bank among most traded stocks on NSE today, 24 June 2026

Most traded stocks today: The domestic market benchmark Nifty 50 opened in the negative but rebounded to trade with decent gains around noon on Wednesday, 24 June, as easing geopolitical risks and falling crude oil prices supported sentiment.

The Nifty 50 rose to an intraday high of 23,978 during the session, with bank, financial services, and IT stocks witnessing healthy buying interest.

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According to Rajesh Palviya, the head of research at Axis Direct, a sustained move above 23,950 could trigger a relief rally towards 24,100–24,150, while immediate support is placed at 23,780.

On the other hand, a decisive breach below 23,780 may accelerate profit booking towards 23,600, said Palviya.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Roto Pumps, YES Bank, Patel Engineering, Pine Labs, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Ola Electric Mobility, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and GMR Airports were the most traded stocks in volume on the NSE.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), IFCI, Wipro, GTL Infrastructure, Meesho, Suzlon Energy, Cupid, and Piramal Pharma were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 20 crore shares changed hands as the stock traded volatily during the session. The stock has been in the red since 19 June. In an exchange filing on 22 June, the company said its board had approved the allotment of 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., which is an Aditya Birla Group entity and a member of the promoter group) for cash at an issue price of ₹11 per warrant, against receipt of 25% of the issue price, aggregating to ₹1,182.50 crore.

Roto Pumps: More than 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged almost 12% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. So far in June, the stock has jumped 38% after a 3% decline in May.

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YES Bank: Over 5 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by 2% during the session, looking set to snap its three-day losing run. The bank's board is to meet on June 29 to evaluate multiple fundraising options, including raising capital through the issuance of equity shares and debt instruments.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.