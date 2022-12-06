Vodafone Idea's approval to issue 1600 cr OCD to ATC lapses

The regulatory filing by the company stated, “We wish to inform you that as mentioned in the EGM (Extra-ordinary General Meeting) Notice, one of the conditions precedent for the preferential issue was conversion by the Government of India of interest from deferment of Adjusted Gross Revenue and Spectrum Dues owed by the Company into equity shares of the Company. As the Company has not received any communication from the Government of India on such conversion, the issuance of OCDs to ATC has not been completed, within the validity period of the shareholders resolution (i.e. 15 days from the date of passing of the resolution). Accordingly the shareholders' resolution has lapsed."