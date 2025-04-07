Markets
Vodafone Idea’s revival plan adds equity, erodes shareholder value
07 Apr 2025
- Vi’s equity swap trims dues but deeply dilutes shareholders. With mounting liabilities and ongoing subscriber losses, its survival now hinges on Arpu growth, 5G rollout, and sustained government backing.
The Indian government just doubled its bet on Vodafone Idea (Vi). But it may be retail investors left holding the bag.
