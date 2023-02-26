Vodafone Idea's shareholders approve issuance of ₹1,600 crore optionally convertible debentures to ATC
- According to the voting results, overall 99.99 per cent of the votes were in favour of the resolution, which pertained to issue of optionally convertible debentures of up to ₹1,600 crore to American Tower Corp
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea's shareholders have approved the preferential issuance of up to ₹1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures to vendor American Tower Corp (ATC), according to a regulatory filing.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×