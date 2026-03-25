Vodafone Idea, Sammaan Capital, Reliance Power— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market extended gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, March 25, with the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rising more than 2% each during the session amid signs of easing tensions between the US and Iran, a fall in crude oil prices, and a decline in the US dollar and bond yields.

The Nifty 50 jumped over 500 points, or 2%, to reclaim the levels above 23,400 during the session.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Sammaan Capital, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Reliance Power, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Sagility, Filatex Fashions, Sadhana Nitrochem, and YES Bank were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Wednesday.

Suzlon Energy, RattanIndia Power, Nippon India Silver ETF, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, PCBL Chemical, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Easy Trip Planners, Dharan Infra-EPC, and SEPC were also among the most traded stocks.

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Most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 23 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose more than 3% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. Year-to-date, the stock is down 21%.

Recently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the centre is not looking to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in the telecom operator.

Meanwhile, TRAI data showed that Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscriber base fell by 4,11,337 users in January, bringing its total down to 19,83,59,969 from 19,87,71,306 in December 2025.

Sammaan Capital: Over 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped over 12%, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. On March 25, the company said it had made timely payment of the interest amount on several secured redeemable non-convertible debentures.

On March 24, the company said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in Sammaan Capital by Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, which is owned by international holding company PJSC.

The deal now requires approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Under the proposed deal, the investor plans to invest around ₹8,850 crore in the company through a preferential issue of shares.

After this investment, the investor is expected to hold about 41.23% of the company’s equity.

Reliance Power: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped over 7%, rising for the second consecutive session. The stock is down over 5% in March, looking set to extend its losing streak for the fifth consecutive month.

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