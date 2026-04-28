Vodafone Idea, SEPC, Suzlon Energy, Orient Green Power among the most traded stocks today, 28 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, fell by about half a per cent during the session on Tuesday, 28 April, due to profit booking as sentiment remains weak amid stalled US-Iran peace talks.

Crude oil prices jumped more than 1%, exerting pressure on the stock market and the Indian rupee. The domestic currency declined 0.30% to 94.50 per dollar in Tuesday's session.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, SEPC, Suzlon Energy, Orient Green Power Company, HCC, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), EPACK Durable, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in volume, on the NSE on 28 April.

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Reliance Power, YES Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, Eternal, Cohance Lifesciences, Adani Power, IRM Energy, RattanIndia Power, Vedanta, ONGC, and Tata Steel were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 49 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by 5% during the session despite weak stock market sentiment, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. The stock has jumped 18% so far in April after falling for the last two consecutive months.

Orient Green Power Company: Over 12 crore shares changed hands while the stock surged 20% to hit the upper circuit of ₹13.45, a day after the company announced its subsidiary, Gamma Green Power Private Limited, had completed capacity expansion by setting up three WTGs of 3.3 MW each, aggregating to 9.9 MW in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, within the execution time period.

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On 2 February 2026, the company informed that its subsidiary, Gamma Green, had entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Renfra Energy India Limited for the setting up of three WTGs of 3.3 MW each on a turnkey basis.

SEPC: More than 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock soared 20% to hit the upper circuit of ₹9.20. The stock has surged 74% in April so far and is set to snap its three-month losing run.

Suzlon Energy: Over 8 crore shares changed hands while the stock rose by nearly 2% during the session. The power stock has gained nearly 45% so far in April and is set to snap its five-month losing streak.

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