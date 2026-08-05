Vodafone Idea sets AGM date to declare financial statement for FY26. Details here

Telecom stock Vodafone Idea has informed the exchanges that its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to consider the financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

"Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to our communication dated 30 July 2026 intimating about the Thirty First Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company, we are enclosing herewith Notice of Thirty First AGM for the Financial Year 2025-26, to be held on Thursday, 27 August 2026 at 4:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing," it said in a regulatory filing.

The telecom stock ended flat at ₹12.80 per share on BSE. It has lost around 10% in 1 month but risen 19% in 3 months, 14% in 6 months, and 85% in the last 1 year. It has given multibagger returns in 5 years, advancing 116%.

Meanwhile, the firm also published its FY26 annual report on the bourses. Vodafone Idea has outlined an ambitious turnaround strategy in its FY26 Annual Report, highlighting significant progress in fundraising, network expansion and balance sheet repair even as it continues to navigate the challenges of an intensely competitive telecom market.

The company believes its investments in 5G, broadband infrastructure and digital services, coupled with relief on the long-pending Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue, have laid the foundation for a stronger future.

Key highlights - 1. Standalone business turned profitable in FY26 Vodafone Idea reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹34,482 crore in FY26 after accounting for a one-time gain arising from the AGR reassessment. Total income for the year stood at ₹44,949 crore, compared with ₹44,183 crore in FY25 and ₹42,383 crore in FY24.

2. Company says inadequate profits remain under Companies Act Despite reporting a standalone PAT, Vodafone Idea said that after making adjustments required under Section 198 of the Companies Act, including adjustments for prior-period losses, it still had inadequate profits for remuneration purposes during FY26.

3. AGR ruling had a lasting impact on the business The company said the telecom industry witnessed severe turbulence between 2015 and 2019 due to declining Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), intense competition and industry consolidation. It added that the AGR verdict significantly increased its liabilities, created uncertainty over its survival and forced substantial cash outflows, limiting its ability to invest and compete effectively. The company also said these factors contributed to subscriber losses since the merger and slower revenue and EBITDA growth despite tariff hikes.

4. AGR dues reduced after government reassessment Following the Supreme Court's direction permitting reassessment of AGR liabilities, a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) committee finalised Vodafone Idea's AGR dues at ₹64,046 crore as of December 31, 2025, down from the earlier frozen amount of ₹87,695 crore. The company said it recognised a one-time accounting gain from the AGR reassessment and the present value of future payments, significantly strengthening its balance sheet and bringing closure to the long-pending AGR issue.

5. AGR payment schedule stretches to FY41 The revised AGR payment schedule includes Spectrum Usage Charges of ₹609 crore, along with interest for FY18 and FY19, to be paid through six annual instalments of ₹124 crore between March 2026 and March 2031. The company has already paid the first instalment of ₹124 crore in March 2026. It will also pay at least ₹100 crore annually between FY32 and FY35, while the remaining dues will be cleared in six equal annual instalments between FY36 and FY41.

6. Vodafone Idea raised ₹ 24,500 crore through multiple routes To strengthen its financial position, Vodafone Idea raised nearly ₹24,500 crore during FY24 and FY25. The fundraising included an ₹18,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), a preferential issue of around ₹4,000 crore to promoters and approximately ₹2,500 crore to vendors.

7. Government now owns 49% after spectrum dues conversion The company also converted nearly ₹36,900 crore of spectrum dues into equity, resulting in the Government of India becoming a 49% shareholder in Vodafone Idea.

8. ₹ 30,000 crore network expansion programme underway Vodafone Idea said it signed network expansion agreements worth around ₹30,000 crore with major global technology partners in October 2024 to accelerate large-scale network deployment across the country.

9. 5G rollout and broadband expansion gather pace The telecom operator said it added more than 31,000 broadband towers during FY25 and FY26, taking its total broadband tower count to over 202,000. It also expanded data capacity through additional spectrum layers and rolled out 5G services.

10. Company sees long-term telecom growth opportunity Looking ahead, Vodafone Idea said the Indian wireless market has become structurally stronger following consolidation to three private operators and one public sector player. It believes future tariff increases could drive higher ARPU, while ongoing fundraising and capital expenditure are expected to improve cash flows, reduce losses and support profitability over time.