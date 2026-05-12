Vodafone Idea to consider Q4 results, fundraising proposal at upcoming meeting. Check details

Telecom player Vodafone Idea on Tuesday, 12 May, announced that its board will meet later this week on 16 May to consider the fourth quarter results and mull a fundraising proposal.

The company's board will discuss and consider the standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Furthermore, it would also evaluate proposals for raising funds via the issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company.

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Vodafone Idea Q4 preview

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When is Vodafone Idea's board meeting scheduled to discuss Q4 results and fundraising? ⌵ Vodafone Idea's board is scheduled to meet on May 16th to consider the fourth quarter results and a fundraising proposal. 2 What are analysts' expectations for Vodafone Idea's Q4 financial performance? ⌵ Analysts expect Vodafone Idea's Q4 loss to narrow significantly year-on-year, with marginal net sales growth. ARPU is projected to be around ₹171-173, with potential subscriber losses continuing to impact results. 3 How has the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief impacted Vodafone Idea's fundraising plans? ⌵ The recent relief on AGR dues, which reduced the company's outstanding amount by ₹23,600 crore, has improved investor confidence and eased concerns about Vodafone Idea's financials, making its fundraising efforts more viable. 4 What was Vodafone Idea's response to reports about Vodafone Group transferring its stake? ⌵ Vodafone Idea clarified that it had not received any communication from the Vodafone Group regarding a possible transfer of promoter shareholding to the company as treasury stock. 5 What did Vodafone Idea's earlier CLAM agreement with Vodafone Group entail? ⌵ The revised CLAM arrangement involved Vodafone Group promoters releasing nearly ₹2,307 crore over 12 months, subject to conditions, as part of a revised recovery structure for contingent liabilities arising from the merger.

Analysts expect Vodafone Idea's quarterly loss to narrow sharply on a year-on-year basis amid a marginal rise in net sales.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea shares slip after clarification on Vodafone Group report

Kotak Institutional Equities said that revenue could grow 1.7% to ₹11,197.1 crore, while it could decline by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) could decline to ₹171 per share from ₹172 on a lower number of days in the quarter. Meanwhile, subscriber losses could also continue to weigh.

However, it pegs Q4 loss at ₹5,103.5 crore in Q4FY26 compared with ₹7,166.1 crore in the same period last year and ₹5,286 crore in the preceding quarter of FY26.

On the flip side, Ambit Capital sees a sequential increase in its ARPU to ₹173. In terms of profitability, it also sees a lower loss of ₹5,286 crore and a 3% increase in net sales to ₹11,289.3 crore.

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Higher network cost should lead to 107 bps lower EBITDA margin, it said, as it pegs the figure at 41.4% for the quarter under review.

Vi looks to raise funds after AGR relief Meanwhile, the company's plan to raise funds comes following the recent relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, which has improved investor confidence in the counter as it eases concerns on the company's financials and becomes a non-issue in the near term.

The telecom department earlier this month finalised the revised AGR figure after a reassessment ordered by the Supreme Court last year. The government has reduced the dues of the telecom operator by ₹23,600 crore to ₹64,046 crore as of December-end, with a bulk of the instalments falling due from FY36 to FY41.

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Moreover, the company recently welcomed Kumar Mangalam Birla as its non-executive chairman. Birla, who returns as non-executive chairman of the company after five years, will replace Ravinder Takkar.

These developments have driven Vodafone Idea shares higher by 30% in a month and 70% in a year.