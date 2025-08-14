Vodafone Idea share price cracks 4% to hit 52-week low ahead of Q1 results today

Vodafone Idea share price declined nearly 4% in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of its Q1 results 2025. Vodafone Idea shares slumped as much as 3.92% to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹6.12 apiece on the BSE.

The Aditya Birla Group telecom operator is set to declare its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 today, August 14.

Vodafone Idea Q1 results are expected to highlight the continued financial stress with increasing losses on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while revenue is expected to grow marginally amid improved subscriber mix and a slight uptick in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Here’s what to expect from Vodafone Idea Q1 results 2025:

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results Preview Vodafone Idea’s net loss in the first quarter of FY26 is expected to widen to ₹7,145 crore from a loss of ₹6,432 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year, according to estimates by JM Financial. The telco has posted a net loss of ₹7,166 in the quarter ended March 2025.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 is estimated to grow 6% to ₹11,135 crore from ₹10,508 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Revenue is expected to rise 1.1% from ₹11,013 crore on a sequential basis.

JM Financial estimates Vodafone Idea’s ARPU in the quarter ended June 2025 to improve to ₹167 from ₹164, QoQ, due to upgrades and improved subscriber mix and aided by 1 more day QoQ in Q1FY26, while July 2024 tariff hike has completely passed through its APRU by end Q3FY25.

At the operational level, reported EBITDA is expected to be higher 1.8% QoQ at ₹4,741 crore and Pre-IND AS EBITDA (or cash EBITDA) to be higher 3.5% QoQ at ₹2,402 crore in the June quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect Vodafone Idea to report flat QoQ wireless revenue on account of continued subscriber base declines, offset by a slight uptick in ARPU. It expects reported EBITDA to decline 2% QoQ, with EBITDA margin contracting by 80 basis points (bps) QoQ to 41.5%.

ARPU is likely to increase 1% QoQ to ₹165, while the EoP subscriber base is expected to decline ~1.2 million, MOFSL said, expecting capex of ₹3,600 crore.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Performance Vodafone Idea share price has fallen 18% in one month and more than 10% in three months. The telecom stock has declined 24% over the past six months and has dropped 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Vodafone Idea shares have crashed 60% in the past one year.

At 11:10 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 1.73% lower at ₹6.26 apiece on the BSE.