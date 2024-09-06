Vodafone Idea share price cracks over 14% as Goldman Sachs predicts 83% downside in the stock

  • Goldman Sachs maintained a ‘Sell’ rating on Vodafone Idea shares and raised the target price marginally to 2.5 apiece from 2.2 earlier, predicting a downside of more than 83% from Thursday’s closing price.

Livemint
Updated6 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Trade Now
Vodafone Idea share price cracks over 14% as Goldman Sachs predicts 83% downside in the stock
Vodafone Idea share price cracks over 14% as Goldman Sachs predicts 83% downside in the stock (Photo: Reuters)

Vodafone Idea share price cracked over 14% on Friday after foreign brokerage firm Goldman Sachs predicted an 83% downside in the stock price. Vodafone Idea shares declined as much as 14.44% to a low of 12.91 apiece on the BSE.

Goldman Sachs maintained a ‘Sell’ rating on Vodafone Idea shares and raised the target price marginally to 2.5 apiece from 2.2 earlier, predicting a downside of more than 83% from Thursday’s closing price.

The brokerage firm believes that Vodafone Idea’s recent capital raise, while incrementally positive for the company, is unlikely to be adequate to stop its market share erosion, a CNBC-TV18 report said. Goldman Sachs forecast another 300 bps share loss over the next 3-4 years.

Goldman Sachs estimates Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) would have to rise by 200 - 270 for Vodafone Idea to be sustainably free cash flow neutral, the report added.

Moreover, the brokerage also sees limited reasons for Vodafone Idea’s substantial premium to Bharti Airtel and Jio, given its weaker growth, margin returns, and balance sheet profile versus peers, according to the report.

At 10:45 am, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 12.19% lower at 13.25 apiece on the BSE. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea share price cracks over 14% as Goldman Sachs predicts 83% downside in the stock

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

284.60
10:49 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-6 (-2.06%)

Tata Steel

150.25
10:49 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-1.5 (-0.99%)

Tata Power

418.80
10:49 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-1.65 (-0.39%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.25
10:49 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-4.95 (-2.73%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,167.00
10:48 AM | 6 SEP 2024
73.5 (6.72%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,725.35
10:48 AM | 6 SEP 2024
198.6 (5.63%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

540.65
10:49 AM | 6 SEP 2024
23.7 (4.58%)

Godrej Industries

1,259.25
10:48 AM | 6 SEP 2024
49.7 (4.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue