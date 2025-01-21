Vodafone Idea share price declines 4% post clarification on AGR dues waiver

Stock Market today: Vodafone Idea share price that opened nearly flat on Tuesday however dipped more than 4% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The company had issues clarification on “AGR dues waiver” on Monday after market hours

The Vodafone Idea in its clarification to the exchanges had said that “we have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above reported matter ”

The Vodafone Idea share price had seen sharp gains of up to 10% on the exchanges on Monday, before ending more than 9% higher, as news reports suggested Governments planning AGR dues waiver to telecom companies"

The revenue generated by telecom operators from their' core services is known as AGR.

A Trai report had said that that telecom operators' gross revenue increased to ₹91,426 crore in the July–September 2024 quarter, an increase of 10.5% year over year, led by tariff hikes. The government uses adjusted gross revenue to calculate levies, and gross revenues had risen 13.11 percent year over year to ₹75,310 crore. Vodafone Idea's AGR increased from ₹7,507.65 crore to ₹7,836.98 crore, a 4.39 percent rise

Clarification by Vodafone Idea The Exchange had sought clarification from Vodafone Idea Ltd on January 20, 2025, with reference to news appeared in a a media report dated January 20, 2025 quoting "Vodafone Idea, Airtel shares in focus as govt plans AGR dues waiver"

Vodafone Idea issuing Clarification on News Item on 20 January 2025, post the market hours said that " with reference to the news article appeared in Mainstream Media on 18 January 2025, titled “In Big Relief to Telcos, Govt weighs over ₹1 lakh crore AGR dues waiver” and the consequent material price movement in the Scrip of the Company today i.e. on 20 January, 2025.

Vodafone Idea in its release said that “We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above reported matter. As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful”.

Vodafone Idea Share price Movement Vodafone Idea share price opened at ₹9.94 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost flat compared to closing price of ₹9.95 on Monday. The Vodafone Idea share price however dipped further to intraday lows of ₹9.51 , which translated into a decline of more than 4%.

