Vodafone Idea share price dips over 4% after JPMorgan downgrades the stock, predicts 20% downside

Vodafone Idea share price declined over 4% in early trade on Thursday after foreign brokerage firm JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the telecom stock and estimated a 20% downside in the shares. Vodafone Idea shares fell as much as 4.47% to ₹11.32 apiece on the BSE.

JPMorgan has downgraded Vodafone Idea shares to ‘Underweight’ and a target price of ₹9 per share, implying a potential downside of 20% from its Wednesday’s closing price, reports said.

JPMorgan believes Vodafone Idea share price outperformance is overdone as the telecom company still awaits bank funding to drive next leg of the capex cycle, which is crucial to arrest subscriber losses and move to net adds by investing in the network, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Advertisement

The brokerage firm noted that the first capex cycle started from the first quarter of 25 post the ₹18,000 crore fund raise via via follow-on public offer (FPO) which resulted in the company being able to arrest subscriber losses to an extent, but it was still not sufficient to drive positive net additions

Vodafone Idea’s target of a threefold increase in cash EBITDA over the next three years looks aggressive as the company is baking in market share gains versus Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, JPMorgan said, adding that it remains skeptical of this.

At 15x FY27 EV/EBITDA estimates, Vodafone Idea share price seems to be baking in all positives, JPMorgan said.

At 9:55 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 3.29% lower at ₹11.46 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement