Vodafone Idea share price extends gains for third straight session; stock up over 8% in three days

Vodafone Idea share price extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session on Thursday, rising over 4% amid strong trading volumes. Vodafone Idea shares rallied as much as 4.88% to ₹9.45 apiece on the BSE. The telecom stock has risen 8.62% in three trading sessions.

Trading activity in the telecom stock remained elevated, with around 70 crore Vodafone Idea shares changing hands on 23 October 2025, compared to its one-week average volume of 67 crore shares.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the Aditya Birla Group-backed telecom operator is making a strategic shift towards homegrown telecom technology as part of its turnaround plan. Vodafone Idea is reportedly collaborating with Indian network equipment vendors such as Tejas Networks, HFCL, and HCL Technologies to localise its 4G and 5G infrastructure, reduce costs, and accelerate network rollouts.

The report added that the company has begun trialling 4G and 5G wireless equipment from Tejas Networks in one of its circles and may consider commercial deployment based on performance outcomes.

Additionally, HCL Technologies has been selected to provide Self-Optimising Network (SON) technology, while HFCL has received an order to supply IP/MPLS routers for Vodafone Idea’s 5G network — joining a list of multinational suppliers that already serve the telecom operator across several circles.

Vodafone Idea AGR Case Update In a parallel development, the Supreme Court on October 13 deferred the hearing of Vodafone Idea’s plea in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case to October 27. The debt-laden telecom firm has challenged the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand, seeking to quash additional AGR dues claimed for the period up to FY2016–17.

The apex court observed that it wanted the government to take a clear stance in the matter before proceeding further.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Performance Vodafone Idea shares have delivered steady gains in recent months. The telecom stock has rallied 8% over the past month and surged 26% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up 18%, while it has gained 14% over the past year. Over a five-year period, however, Vodafone Idea share price has risen just 4%.

At 1:15 PM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 4.33% higher at ₹9.40 apiece on the BSE.