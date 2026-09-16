Vodafone Idea share price extends losses after TRAI order | Details here

Vodafone Idea share price declined more than 2% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 16 September, in an otherwise positive market, looking set to extend losses for the second consecutive session. The telecom stock opened flat at ₹14.47 and slipped 2.3% to an intraday low of ₹14.14. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex rose by 0.70% in early deals.

In the previous session, the stock declined 3.28%.

Vodafone Idea TRAI order In an exchange filing on 15 September, the company informed that TRAI has ordered the levying of a financial disincentive of ₹2,00,000.

TRAI imposed this fine on the company after failure to meet the benchmark of the quality of service parameters in different service areas for the month of October 2025.

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The company said it is reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the appointment of Gopika Pant as an additional director after the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Vodafone Idea share price trend Vodafone Idea's share price is down 2% this month after a 12% rise the previous month.

Year-to-date, the stock is up 23% compared to a 13% decline in the Sensex. Over the last one year, the stock has jumped 80%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹15.78 on 9 September this year and a 52-week low of ₹7.71 on 17 September last year.

According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, the stock is exhibiting a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows while holding firmly above both its short-term and long-term moving averages.

"Given this favourable technical structure, we recommend accumulating the stock on dips within the ₹13.00– ₹13.50 zone, with a daily closing stop-loss below ₹11.50. Primary price targets are set at ₹16.50, followed by ₹18. Overall, the trend reflects sustained bullish momentum and presents an attractive risk-to-reward setup for traders," said Kumar.

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