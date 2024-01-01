Vodafone Idea share price extends rally, spikes 15% to hit a 52-week high
Vodafone Idea shares have risen more than 114% in the past six months, doubling investors’ money. This performance is against Nifty 50’s 13% rise during the same period.
Vodafone Idea share price jumped nearly 15% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹18.42 apiece on BSE Monday. Today’s rally in Vodafone Idea shares comes after the stock spiked 20% in the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started