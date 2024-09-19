Vodafone Idea share price cracks 15% after Supreme Court rejects telcos’ plea on re-computation of AGR dues

Vodafone Idea share price cracked 15% after the Supreme Court rejected a plea by telecom companies on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues.

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had cited arithmetic errors in computation of the AGR demand by the government.

However, in a setback for telcos, the apex court on Thursday rejected their plea on re-computation of AGR dues.

“Vodafone Idea shares are already trading weak after a global brokerage recently gave a ‘Sell’ call on the telecom stock, giving a downside target of ₹2.50 to ₹2.0 per share. Now, the Supreme Court rejecting the telecom company’s plea to re-compute the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) has further damaged the chances of recovery in Vodafone Idea shares. That's why the telecom stock is nosediving today,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

At 12:00 pm, Vodafone Idea shares were locked in at 15% lower circuit at ₹10.96 apiece, while Bharti Airtel shares were trading 0.65% higher at ₹1,665.65 apiece on NSE.