Vodafone Idea share price falls over 4% after board approval to raise ₹45,000 crore
Vodafone Idea said it will raise ₹20,000 crore through a combination of equity or equity-linked instruments and the rest via debt. The company’s promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise.
Vodafone Idea share price fell over 4% in early trade on Wednesday after the telecom operator’s board approved fundraising of up to ₹45,000 crore through equity and debt. Vodafone Idea shares declined as much as 4.85% to ₹15.10 apiece on the BSE.
