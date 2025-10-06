Vodafone Idea share price falls over 4% ahead of AGR case hearing in Supreme Court

Vodafone Idea share price fell over 4% in early trade on Monday, October 6, ahead of the AGR case hearing in the Supreme Court today. The telecom stock declined as much as 4.53% to ₹8.37 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Vodafone Idea seeking the quashing of the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period until 2016-17.

On September 26, the apex court had deferred the hearing in the Vodafone Idea AGR case to October 6 after the government sought more time.

During the last proceeding, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), requested additional time to respond to the Vodafone Idea’s plea, and the telecom operator did not oppose the request.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these stocks to buy today - 06 October 2025

Earlier, on September 19, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that it did not oppose Vodafone Idea’s petition but stressed that a resolution was necessary, particularly because the government itself holds a significant equity stake in the company. The Supreme Court also had emphasized the need for finality in the matter.

Advertisement

The case pertains to the DoT’s demand of ₹9,450 crore in additional AGR dues from the debt-laden telecom company. Vodafone Idea has petitioned the Supreme Court to set aside the demand, arguing that it exceeds the scope of the court’s earlier judgment on AGR liabilities.

The government became the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, owning a 49% stake after converting the company’s interest liabilities into equity. However, it is not classified as a promoter.

New CFO Last week, Vodafone Idea announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 6 October 2025.

This came following the end of tenure of Murthy GVAS as the CFO and KMP of the company with effect from close of working hours on 5 October 2025.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Share Price Performance Vodafone Idea share price has rallied 17% in one month and 15% in three months. The telecom stock has risen 7% in six months and has gained 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, Vodafone Idea shares have fallen 14% in one year and have declined 23% in two years.

At 10:05 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 4.19% lower at ₹8.46 apiece on the BSE.