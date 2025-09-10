Vodafone Idea share price gains 2.5%: moves to Supreme Court over AGR dues

Stock Market today: Vodafone Idea share price gained almost 2.5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday. The news reports suggest that company has moved to Supreme Court filing fresh plea over AGR dues

Vodafone Idea's new plea against the AGR Dues With the argument that the new Liabilities surpass the Court's earlier ruling on AGR liabilities, Vodafone Idea has petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) additional ₹9,450 crore AGR demand.

The news reports suggest that Vodafone Idea has claimed that the new obligations go beyond the Court's previous decision on AGR liabilities.

The concerns of investors have remained high on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues and debt. The analysts and investors have remained watchful on the relief on AGR dues. The AGR Dues ( ₹16400 crore with annual repayments starting March’26 ) and the closure of debt raise remain crucial for Vodafone Idea's planned capex as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services. As per Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vodafone Idea continues to engage with lenders other than banks as well for closing the long-awaited debt raise. Discussions with banks have progressed following the Government's equity conversion and credit rating upgrades, but banks continue to seek additional assurance on the AGR dues, as per MOFSL. Management as per analysts however remains confident that the Governments commitment to maintaining a three-private-telcos construct and is hopeful of relief on AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea share price movement Vodafone Idea share price opened at ₹7.33 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, Vodafone Idea share price was up slightly more than 1% compared to Tuesday's closing price of ₹7.27. Vodafone Idea share price, thereafter, gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹7.44, which meant gains of almost 2.5% during the intraday trade on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea Technical views Vodafone Idea has built an 8-week base in the ₹6.2– ₹8.2 range and is now moving towards the upper band. A decisive breakout above ₹8.2 could open the path for a rally towards ₹10.5, as per Anshul Jain head of research at Lakshmishree.

Volumes have been supportive, indicating steady participation, but the price action remains slightly sluggish due to significant overhead supply and liquidity concerns. This suggests that while the stock has potential, it may face resistance on the way up. Traders can track the ₹8.2 breakout level for momentum, while investors should be mindful of supply pressures that could temper the pace of the move, added Jain.