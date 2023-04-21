Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Vodafone Idea share price gains 9% as Kumar Birla returns; KK Maheshwari quits

Vodafone Idea share price gains 9% as Kumar Birla returns; KK Maheshwari quits

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group speaks during an interview with MINT, on October 6, 2009. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT (for Baiju / Satish's Interview)

  • Vodafone Idea share price opened at 6.15 as compared to the previous close of 6.06.

Vodafone Idea share price opened higher today at 6.15 on BSE after the telecom company announced Kumar Mangalam Birla is returning to the board of Vodafone Idea as an additional director. Birla had left the company less than two years ago. The company also said in an exchange filing that former top executive at Aditya Birla Group-owned Ultratech Cement, Krishna Kishore Maheshwari, has quit as a non-executive director.

