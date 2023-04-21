Vodafone Idea share price opened higher today at ₹6.15 on BSE after the telecom company announced Kumar Mangalam Birla is returning to the board of Vodafone Idea as an additional director. Birla had left the company less than two years ago. The company also said in an exchange filing that former top executive at Aditya Birla Group-owned Ultratech Cement, Krishna Kishore Maheshwari, has quit as a non-executive director.

