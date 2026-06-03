Vodafone Idea share price gains despite stock market crash, jumps 40% in one month. More upside left?

Vodafone Idea share price traded higher on Wednesday despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market, lifted by sustained buying interest in the stock. Vodafone Idea shares rose as much as 0.91% to ₹14.29 apiece on the BSE.

The recent rally in Vodafone Idea shares came after ICRA upgraded its credit rating and outlook on the stock.

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The ratings agency upgraded its credit rating on Vodafone Idea to A- on Tuesday, from BBB earlier. ICRA also revised its outlook to ‘Stable’ from its previous outlook of ‘Positive’.

The rating upgrade factors in support from the promoter Aditya Birla Group, which has further strengthened with the re‑appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the Chairman of the board, and with the proposed equity infusion of approximately ₹4,730 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants to a promoter group entity in May 2026.

These developments, according to ICRA, reflects strong confidence in Vodafone Idea’s potential and long-term growth trajectory.

ICRA also noted that the AGR freeze and the equity conversion earlier by the government, substantiates the telecom sector’s importance for the government and its intention to maintain a three private-player market.

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The Stable outlook reflects ICRA’s expectations of healthy revenue and profit growth, following timely capex implementation and the possibility of a tariff hike, going forward.

Citi’s Upgrade Brokerage firm Citi upgraded its ratings to ‘Buy’ from ‘Buy / High Risk’, and raised Vodafone Idea share price target to ₹17 from ₹14 earlier, implying an upside potential of over 20% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Citi said it updated its model to incorporate FY26 actuals along with the government’s reassessment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

It believes the Aditya Birla Group’s ₹4,700 crore equity infusion via warrants (3.8% of equity) underscores promoter confidence and should facilitate closure of the long-pending bank funding.

Additionally, ratings agency Crisil has assigned an A-/Stable rating to Vodafone Idea’s proposed banking facilities.

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“Taken together, these developments materially alleviate leverage and cash flow concerns for Vodafone Idea. Accordingly, we remove our High Risk rating on the stock,” Citi said.

It also raised target enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA multiple to 13x from 12x given operational improvement and as going concern risks have receded, resulting in an upward revision to its target price.

Key downside risks that could prevent Vodafone Idea shares from reaching the target price include the delay in completing the bank fund raise, competitive intensity worsening, leading to disappointing tariff hikes in future, no reduction in subscriber churn and lower-than-expected pace of 4G/5G subscriber additions, Citi added.

Vodafone Idea Share Price History Vodafone Idea share price has gained nearly 40% in one month and has risen over 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The telecom stock has rallied 34% in six month and has jumped 108% in one year. Vodafone Idea share price has surged 97% in three years, while it has spiked 51% in five years.

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At 10:25 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading flat at ₹14.16 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.