Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 6% as losses narrow in Q2. Should you buy?

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 6% on Tuesday after the telecom operator reported narrowing of losses in the September quarter sequentially, led by a one-time interest expense reversal. Vodafone Idea shares gained as much as 6.20% to ₹10.10 apiece on the BSE.

Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,524.2 crore in the second quarter of FY26, down from ₹7,175.9 crore in the same period last year. The telco had posted a net loss of ₹6,608.1 crore in the first quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 2.4% to ₹11,194.7 crore from ₹10,932.2 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Revenue increased 1.5% sequentially, led by higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

The Customer ARPU rose to ₹180 in Q2FY26 compared to ₹166 in Q2FY25, a YoY increase of 8.7% supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase, Vodafone Idea said.

The company’s total subscriber base stood at 196.7 million, and it closed the quarter with 127.8 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 125.9 million in the same period last year.

At the operational level, EBITDA during the September quarter was at ₹4,690 crore, while cash EBITDA (excluding Ind AS 116 impact) was ₹2,250 crore, lower than ₹2,320 crore in Q2FY25.

Vodafone Idea’s gross debt, including accrued interest, stood at ₹2.03 lakh crore, comprising ₹2.01 lakh crore in deferred spectrum and AGR liabilities. Its debt from banks stood at ₹1,530 crore, while its cash and bank balance was ₹3,080 crore, as of September 30, 2025.

Foreign brokerage firm Citi maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea shares, with a target price of ₹14 per share, implying an upside of more than 47% from its previous close price.

UBS maintained a ‘Neutral’ call, with Vodafone Idea share price target of ₹9.7 apiece.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Performance Vodafone Idea share price has risen 11% in one month and has jumped 51% in three months. The telecom stock has rallied 50% in the past six months, while it has gained 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The penny stock has fallen 27% in two years, while it has risen 18% in the past five years.

At 10:05 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 5.68% higher at ₹10.05 apiece on the BSE.