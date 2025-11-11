Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 6% as losses narrow in Q2. Should you buy?

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 6% on Tuesday after the telecom operator reported narrowing of losses in the September quarter sequentially, led by a one-time interest expense reversal. Vodafone Idea shares gained as much as 6.20% to ₹10.10 apiece on the BSE.
Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,524.2 crore in the second quarter of FY26, down from ₹7,175.9 crore in the same period last year. The telco had posted a net loss of ₹6,608.1 crore in the first quarter.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 2.4% to ₹11,194.7 crore from ₹10,932.2 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Revenue increased 1.5% sequentially, led by higher average revenue per user (ARPU).
The Customer ARPU rose to ₹180 in Q2FY26 compared to ₹166 in Q2FY25, a YoY increase of 8.7% supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase, Vodafone Idea said.
The company’s total subscriber base stood at 196.7 million, and it closed the quarter with 127.8 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 125.9 million in the same period last year.
At the operational level, EBITDA during the September quarter was at ₹4,690 crore, while cash EBITDA (excluding Ind AS 116 impact) was ₹2,250 crore, lower than ₹2,320 crore in Q2FY25.
Vodafone Idea’s gross debt, including accrued interest, stood at ₹2.03 lakh crore, comprising ₹2.01 lakh crore in deferred spectrum and AGR liabilities. Its debt from banks stood at ₹1,530 crore, while its cash and bank balance was ₹3,080 crore, as of September 30, 2025.
Foreign brokerage firm Citi maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea shares, with a target price of ₹14 per share, implying an upside of more than 47% from its previous close price.
UBS maintained a ‘Neutral’ call, with Vodafone Idea share price target of ₹9.7 apiece.
Vodafone Idea share price has risen 11% in one month and has jumped 51% in three months. The telecom stock has rallied 50% in the past six months, while it has gained 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The penny stock has fallen 27% in two years, while it has risen 18% in the past five years.
At 10:05 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 5.68% higher at ₹10.05 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.