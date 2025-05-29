Vodafone Idea share price: How to trade this telecom stock ahead of Q4 results 2025? EXPLAINED

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea (Vi) continue to trade higher for five straight trading sessions, with the Street keenly awaiting its March quarter results.

Vodafone Idea Q4 results date is fixed as May 30, 2025, wherein analysts expect a weak performance amid massive subscriber loss. While Vodafone Idea's Q4 loss could moderate marginally, it is expected to stay above ₹7,000 crore. The company's board will also consider plans to raise funds after facing a setback following the Supreme Court's dismissal of its appeal seeking a waiver on interest, penalty, and interest on penalty on pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

So far in 2025, Vodafone Idea's share price has lost 7% of its value. It rose sharply in April after the government converted a part of its dues into equity. However, despite this, the company still has significant debt on its books. From its 52-week high of ₹19.15, the stock is down almost 63% as of its last close of ₹7.12.

Vodafone Idea Q4 results preview For the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), Vodafone Idea is expected to post an improvement in its performance on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to analysts at JM Financial, Vodafone Idea could post a net loss of ₹7420 crore in Q4 FY25, as against ₹7,675 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the net loss could be significantly higher than ₹6,609 crore posted in the December quarter of FY25, as per the brokerage.

It further estimates a growth of 2.6% YoY in Q4 revenue to ₹10,886 crore, even though the figure could decline sequentially by 2.1%, as per JM Financial.

On similar lines, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) sees Q4 loss at ₹7,466 crore, while it sees net sales at ₹10,899 crore, up 2.8% YoY but down 2% QoQ on account of subscriber loss.

JM Financial estimates an overall subscriber loss of 4.2 million, but a mobile broadband (MBB) subscriber gain of 2 million (up 37 bps).

Further, one of its key metrcis — average revenue per user (ARPU) is also expected to be flat QoQ at ₹163 (down 7 bps), as the benefit of an improved subscriber mix is likely to be offset by two fewer days of network minutes QoQ in 4QFY25 (with the tariff hike pass-through completely reflected in NM ARPU at the end of 3QFY25).

In the Q4 FY25, Bharti Airtel's ARPU was ₹245, while Reliance Jio's ARPU was ₹206.2

Vodafone Idea: Is it a stock to buy? According to analysts, Vodafone Idea stock remains weak on technical charts.

"IDEA is showing weakness on the weekly chart, forming lower highs and lower lows, and appears set to test the key support zone around ₹5.7. The price structure, combined with volume action, suggests that the trend remains bearish, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

He believes that a short-term bounce towards the ₹8– ₹8.5 zone is likely to face renewed selling pressure, as this range houses previous breakdown points and supply zones. Traders should approach long trades cautiously until strong reversals emerge, advised Jain.

Meanwhile, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, also sees Vodafone Idea stock appearing weak on the charts. However, he believes a divergence is visible on the daily chart near the current market price, which could lead to a short-term bounce toward the 8–8.2 zone.

Hence, we recommend locking in profits and adopting a wait-and-watch approach for now. A weekly close above 8.5 could potentially trigger a fresh upside move, said Patel.