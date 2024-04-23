Vodafone Idea share price jumps 10% as focus shifts on FPO allotment, listing date
Vodafone Idea share price today opened upside at ₹13 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹14.20 apiece
Vodafone Idea share price: After the end of bidding for the Vodafone Idea FPO (Follow-on Public Offer) on Monday, Vodafone Idea share price today witnessed strong buying that lifted the telecom stock to the tune of 10 percent during Tuesday deals. Vodafone shares today opened upside at ₹13 apiece to touch an intraday high of ₹14.75 per share. However, the stock retraced from its intraday high and it current quoting around ₹14.30, logging around a 10 percent rise against its Monday's close of ₹12.90 on NSE. According to stock market experts, Vodafone shares are rising on the short-term sentiment regarding the Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status. They said that the FPO was able to get fully subscribed after a strong response by the global institutional investors. As the company has managed to generate the amount it was targeting, short-term investors are looking positively towards the Vodafone Idea shares after this development.
