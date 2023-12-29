Vodafone Idea share price jumps 17% to 52-week high; gives over 94% return this year
Vodafone Idea shares have jumped 30% in the past three months and more than 94% year-to-date (YTD). The year 2023 has been the best year for the stock since it was listed on the stock exchanges in 2007.
Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 17% to 52-week high on Friday amid high volumes traded on stock exchanges. Vodafone Idea shares surged as much as 17.37% to a fresh high of ₹15.54 apiece on the BSE.
