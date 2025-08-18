Vodafone Idea share price jumps 4% as Q1 loss narrows QoQ. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Vodafone Idea share price rallied 4% in intraday deals on Monday, August 18, as investors cheered the narrower losses in the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, a robust Indian stock market mood also rubbed off on investor sentiment.

Saloni Goel
Updated18 Aug 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price rallied 4% in intraday deals on Monday, August 18, as investors cheered the narrower losses in the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Meanwhile, a robust Indian stock market mood also rubbed off on investor sentiment.

Vodafone Idea share price opened at 6.28, 2% higher than the last closing price of 6.28. The beleaguered telecom stock hit the day's high of 6.40, an upside of 4.06% over the last close.

Despite today's gains, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 21% so far in 2025. Meanwhile, the stock is down 60% in the last one year.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results

Vodafone Idea announced its financial performance for the June-ending quarter post market hours on Thursday, August 14. The company posted a net loss of 6,608 crore, higher than the net loss of 6,432 crore reported in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, losses narrowed compared to the preceding March quarter, when the company reported a net loss of 7,166 crore.

 

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at 11,022 crore, a 5% increase from 10,508 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The figure was flat compared on a QoQ basis.

Meanwhile, the average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom companies, came in at 177, above analysts’ estimates of 167, driven by subscriber upgrades and an improved mix.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) said Vodafone Idea reported narrower losses than its estimate of 7,500 crore, due to lower interest costs. Meanwhile, the revenue growth was in line with its expectations.

Vi’s overall subscriber base stood at 197.7 million in Q1, down 0.5 million QoQ. The figure was significantly better than 1.6 million net declines in Q4 FY25, and better than MOSL's expectation of a 1.2 million QoQ decline.

Vodafone Idea shares: Is it a buy post Q1 results?

However, the brokerage maintained its 'Sell' rating on the Vodafone Idea stock with a target price of 6.20.

Meanwhile, on a technical basis, too, Vodafone Idea shares look weak.

"Idea has tested its major support at 6.3 but failed to show any meaningful positive reaction, indicating weakness in price structure. The lack of buying interest at a critical support zone suggests that the stock is vulnerable to further downside. In this setup, rallies should be viewed as exit opportunities rather than fresh buying chances," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

With momentum indicators aligning negatively, immediate downside targets of 5.7 and 4.55 remain pending, he said. Sustained weakness below 6.3 will accelerate the bearish move, while only a strong reversal with volumes can alter this outlook, Jain added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

