Vodafone Idea share price jumps 4%. What's behind the rise in telecom stock? Explained

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of beleaguered telecom player Vodafone Idea jumped nearly 4% in intraday deals on Tuesday, December 2, amid hopes of relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues before the end of the year.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre is awaiting a formal request from the telecom company before moving ahead with any relief measures, with the finalisation of recommendations on AGR dues likely in the coming weeks.

Scindia said the ministry is examining the legal boundaries set by the Supreme Court in its verdict last month. "Judgment needs to be evaluated from a point of view of what can be done and what cannot be done. We cannot cross the border of the SC judgment," he told the news channel.