Vodafone Idea share price jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?
Q3 results today: Vodafone Idea shares today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹14.95 apiece level, logging around 2.5% rise against the previous close
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea is going to declare its Q3 results today. Therefore, Vodafone Idea shares are expected to remain under the radar of stock market observers and investors as the market is expecting a stable set of numbers from the telecom major in Q3FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started