Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vodafone Idea share price jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?

Vodafone Idea share price jumps ahead of Q3 results today. Buy or sell?

Asit Manohar

  • Q3 results today: Vodafone Idea shares today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 14.95 apiece level, logging around 2.5% rise against the previous close

Vodafone Idea Q3 results 2024: The telecom company is expected to report a stable set of numbers in the third quarter of the current financial year, say experts.

Stock market today: Vodafone Idea is going to declare its Q3 results today. Therefore, Vodafone Idea shares are expected to remain under the radar of stock market observers and investors as the market is expecting a stable set of numbers from the telecom major in Q3FY24.

As expected, Vodafone Idea share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 14.95 apiece on NSE, logging around 2.50 per cent intraday rise against its previous close of 14.60 per share.

Vodafone Idea Q3 results 2024 preview

On the expected Vodafone Idea results for Q3FY24, Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, “We believe that the Vodafone Idea (VI) is expected to come out with a stable set of numbers in Q3FY24 supported by increasing rural penetration, growth in broadband subscribers, and roll-out of 5G services which will lead to improvement in Average Revenue per User (ARPU). Though the telecom company’s subscriber is expected to see healthy growth which will contribute to VI’s topline growth, we expect the margins to contract marginally due to 5G-related costs."

Also Read: ITC share price trades flat ahead of Q3 results today. Buy, sell or hold?

“Although we may see some narrowing down of the losses this quarter due to an increase in subscribers. However, delays in fundraising and an inability to expand in 5G will affect the third-quarter results," the StoxBox expert added.

Vodafone Idea share price price target

On the outlook for Vodafone Idea shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Vodafone Idea share price has made a strong base at 13 apiece level. So, Vodafone Idea shareholders are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at 13 per share level. On the upside, Vodafone Idea shares are facing a hurdle at 18. On breaching this hurdle, the scrip may go up to 20 apiece levels."

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

On suggestions to the fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can buy the scrip at the current level maintaining stop loss at 13 for short term target of 18 and 20."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.