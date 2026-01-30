Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 13%; extends rally to third session

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 13% on Friday, extending gains for the third consecutive session, despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market today. Vodafone Idea shares surged as much as 13.13% to ₹11.37 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Vodafone Idea share price today was supported by strong trading volumes, which were significantly higher than the average.

The telecom operator announced that CARE Ratings has revised its outlook on its long-term bank facilities from “Stable” to “Positive”, while reaffirming the credit rating at CARE BBB-.

Advertisement

“...it is hereby informed that Care Ratings Limited (CARE) vide its communication dated 29 January 2026, has revised its outlook on Long term bank facilities from “Stable” to “Positive” while re-affirming the rating at CARE BBB-,” Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing on January 30.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea unveils ₹45,000 crore capex plan

The revision applies to Vodafone Idea’s long-term bank facilities, with the rating level unchanged but the outlook indicating an improvement in the agency’s assessment of the company’s future credit profile.

Analysts believe the recently announced AGR relief package by the government (which offers VI material cash flow relief for 10 years), combined with the reassessment of AGR dues (which has commenced), should fast track the completion of Vodafone Idea’s ₹25,000 crore debt raise.

Advertisement

The beleaguered telecom operator recently announced ₹45,000 crore capital expenditure plan under its Vi 2.0 strategy, as the company targets double-digit revenue growth, a three-fold increase in operating profit, and sustained subscriber additions over the next three years.

The implied 15% revenue CAGR, however, appears aggressive; success would be contingent on execution, tariff hikes, and competitive dynamics, analysts said.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Q3 loss narrows, operational pressures persist

Vodafone Idea Q3 results were slightly ahead of estimates, with revenue growth at 1.1% QoQ, led by rising average revenue per user (ARPU), which increased to ₹186 from ₹180 in the previous quarter. The telco also narrowed down its net loss in the December quarter to ₹5,286 crore from a loss of ₹5,524 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Vodafone Idea posted an in-line performance in Q3FY26 with the fall in subscriber base offsetting ARPU growth

Vodafone Idea has got a much needed respite with a recently awarded ten-year moratorium on AGR dues. Nuvama tweaked FY26E and FY27E EBITDA estimates by -4.8% and -5.8% as it pushes out tariff hikes from FY26E to FY27E.

The brokerage firm retained a ‘Hold’ rating and raised Vodafone Idea share price target to ₹10.5 from ₹10.0 earlier.

Vodafone Idea Share Price History Vodafone Idea share price has fallen over 7% in one month, but has rallied 28% in three months and jumped 60% in the past six months. The telecom stock has gained 25% in one year and has surged 65% in three years.

Advertisement

At 2:45 PM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 11.14% higher at ₹11.17 apiece on the BSE.