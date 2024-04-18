Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4% ahead of FPO
Vodafone Idea share price rose over 4% ahead of its FPO launch. The company raised ₹5,400 crore in its FPO with support from anchor investors. Technical analysts suggest the stock is in a short-term consolidation phase with good support at ₹12–11.50.
Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% prior to the launch of its follow-on public offer (FPO) today. On Tuesday, April 16, Vodafone Idea garnered around ₹5,400 crore through its follow-on public offering, which was backed by anchor investors such as GQG Partners, UBS Fund Management, Jupiter Fund Management, Fidelity Investments, and Australian Super. Vodafone Idea share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹13.08 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹13.48.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started