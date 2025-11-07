Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4% ahead of Q2 results 2025. Do you own?

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on Friday amid heavy buying momentum. The telecom stock rallied as much as 4.85% to ₹9.72 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Vodafone Idea share price today comes amid a sell-off in the broader Indian stock market. The benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices were trading lower amid weak global cues.

The debt-ridden telecom company announced the date of its board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26. Vodafone Idea Q2 results will be declared on Monday, 10 November 2025.

“... we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Monday, 10 November 2025, inter- alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025,” Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing on November 6.

Here’s what to expect from Vodafone Idea Q2 results:

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results Preview Vodafone Idea is expected to report a net loss of ₹6,823.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2025, according to estimates by JM Financial. The telco had posted a net loss of ₹7,175.9 crore in the year-ago period, and a net loss of ₹6,608.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2025.

The company’s revenue in Q2FY26 is expected to grow 1.7% to ₹11,115 crore from ₹10,932.2 crore, year-on-year (YoY). On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue is expected to rise 0.8% from ₹11,022.5 crore in the previous quarter.

Vodafone Idea’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is estimated to improve to ₹167 in Q2FY26, up 7% YoY, and up 1.2% QoQ due to improved subscriber mix and one more day QoQ, though it could be partly offset by net subscriber loss of 0.5 million.

The company’s reported EBITDA is expected to be higher 1.1% QoQ at ₹4,660.9 crore.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea’s overall Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues stands at ₹83,400 crore.

JM Financial has revised its rating on Vodafone Idea shares to ‘Add’ from ‘Hold’, and revised the target price to ₹9.5 per share.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 4% in one month and has rallied over 42% in three months. The telecom stock has risen 38% in six months, while it has advanced 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past two years, Vodafone Idea shares have declined 31%, while it has risen 11% in the past five years.

At 12:55 PM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 3.24% higher at ₹9.57 apiece on the BSE.