Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4% as UBS upgrades stock to ‘buy’

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on Friday's session after global brokerage UBS upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘Neutral’, with a revised target price of ₹18 from ₹13.10 previously. Vodafone Idea share price opened at an intraday low of ₹14.23 and touched an intraday high of ₹14.75 on the BSE.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One, said that the stock has seen a gap- up opening and is witnessing follow-up buying in the initial trades. If the gains persist, then we may see further short-term upmoves, possibly towards 15.8. Support would be the gap left around 14.10 below which the prices will further slip into their negative trend.

According to UBS, which predicts a 70–80% Vodafone Idea rally in the near future, a respite in the form of an AGR decrease by the Supreme Court or equity conversion, along with government moratoriums, is quite possible, especially considering the government's declared goal of maintaining three independent private telecoms.

