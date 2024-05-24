Active Stocks
Fri May 24 2024 09:40:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.40 0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.20 0.70%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 468.40 0.54%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 319.40 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 965.40 0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4% as UBS upgrades stock to ‘buy’
BackBack

Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4% as UBS upgrades stock to ‘buy’

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Vodafone Idea share price rose 4% as UBS upgraded rating to 'buy' with target price at ₹18. Analyst predicts 70-80% rally due to potential AGR decrease or equity conversion. Technical Analyst expects further upmoves towards 15.8 with support at 14.10.

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on Friday's session after global brokerage UBS upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘Neutral’.Premium
Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on Friday's session after global brokerage UBS upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on Friday's session after global brokerage UBS upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘Neutral’, with a revised target price of 18 from 13.10 previously. Vodafone Idea share price opened at an intraday low of 14.23 and touched an intraday high of 14.75 on the BSE. 

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One, said that the stock has seen a gap- up opening and is witnessing follow-up buying in the initial trades. If the gains persist, then we may see further short-term upmoves, possibly towards 15.8. Support would be the gap left around 14.10 below which the prices will further slip into their negative trend.

According to UBS, which predicts a 70–80% Vodafone Idea rally in the near future, a respite in the form of an AGR decrease by the Supreme Court or equity conversion, along with government moratoriums, is quite possible, especially considering the government's declared goal of maintaining three independent private telecoms.

(more to come)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue