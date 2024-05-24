Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4% as UBS upgrades stock to ‘buy’
Vodafone Idea share price rose 4% as UBS upgraded rating to 'buy' with target price at ₹18. Analyst predicts 70-80% rally due to potential AGR decrease or equity conversion. Technical Analyst expects further upmoves towards 15.8 with support at 14.10.
Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on Friday's session after global brokerage UBS upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘Neutral’, with a revised target price of ₹18 from ₹13.10 previously. Vodafone Idea share price opened at an intraday low of ₹14.23 and touched an intraday high of ₹14.75 on the BSE.
