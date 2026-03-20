Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 5% after subscriber loss slows in January

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 5% on Friday, led by strong buying momentum, recouping the losses from the previous session. The telecom stock rallied as much as 5.70% to ₹9.45 apiece on the BSE.

Trading volumes in Vodafone Idea shares also spurred. Around 48 crore equity shares of the company changed hands on the stock exchanges so far during the day’s trading session on March 20. Meanwhile, the telecom operator’s market capitalization stood at around ₹1,01,950 crore.

The rally in Vodafone Idea share price comes amid a robust rally in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 traded over a percent higher each.

Why Vodafone Idea share price is up today? The gains in Vodafone Idea share price comes after the monthly telecom data showed the company’s subscriber losses narrowed significantly in January 2026 compared with the previous month.

According data released by the telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscribers fell by 4,11,337 users in January, bringing its total user base down to 19,83,59,969 from 19,87,71,306 in December 2025.

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The fall in subscriber base was at a slower pace than in December 2025, when Vodafone Idea had lost 9,40,731 subscribers from its November 2025 base of 19,97,12,037.

Among other telecom operators, Bharti Airtel added 44.06 lakh wireless subscribers in January, while Reliance Jio registered 24.37 lakh new mobile users,

India’s largest telecom company Jio’s total wireless subscriber tally increased to 49.14 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base rose to 46.77 crore in January, Trai data showed.

Reliance Jio topped the list of broadband subscribers (wired and wireless combined), with 51.75 crore users, followed by Airtel (35.92 crore), and Vodafone Idea (12.89 crore) as of January 31, 2026.

No plan to exit Vodafone Idea: Gov Vodafone Idea share price also rallied after Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the centre is not looking to exit or dilute its 49% equity stake in the telecom operator.

In an interview with Mint, Scindia said that the government is discussing the next leg of the telecom production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and also noted that the country’s telecom market is consistently growing and delivering greater value than other global markets.

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“As far as Vodafone Idea is concerned, the government is a 49% equity stakeholder. We do not envisage raising our equity stake at all beyond that 49% share. We are not aware, and we have had no discussions on exiting or diluting our equity stake at this point in time,” he said.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Performance Vodafone Idea share price has fallen 16% in one month and 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The telecom stock has gained 12% in six months, and has rallied 30% in one year. Vodafone Idea shares have declined 26% in two years, while they have jumped 49% in three years.