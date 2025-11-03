Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 5% as reports signal TGH likely to infuse $6 billion capital

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 5% on reports that PE firm Tillman Global Holdings is looking to invest around $4-6 billion in the beleaguered telecom operator. Vodafone Idea shares rallied as much as 5.26% to ₹9.19 apiece on the BSE.

According to a report by Economic Times, Tillman Global Holdings (TGH) is in negotiations to invest $4-6 billion, or around ₹35,000 - ₹52,800 crore, in Vodafone Idea (Vi) and take operational control of the debt-ridden company.

At 11:00 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 0.92%) higher at ₹8.81 apiece on the BSE.

(More to come)