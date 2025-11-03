Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 5% as reports signal TGH likely to infuse $6 billion capital

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 5% on reports that PE firm Tillman Global Holdings is looking to invest around $4-6 billion in the beleaguered telecom operator. Vodafone Idea shares rallied as much as 5.26% to ₹9.19 apiece on the BSE.
According to a report by Economic Times, Tillman Global Holdings (TGH) is in negotiations to invest $4-6 billion, or around ₹35,000 - ₹52,800 crore, in Vodafone Idea (Vi) and take operational control of the debt-ridden company.
At 11:00 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 0.92%) higher at ₹8.81 apiece on the BSE.
(More to come)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.