Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 9% on fundraising reports2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Vodafone Idea share news: Vodafone Idea share price jumps 9% as investors show interest in equity fundraising.
Vodafone Idea share news: Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 9% on Friday's trading sessions following Vodafone Idea's notification to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it has received term sheets from many possible investors for its equity fundraising, according to the Economic Times (ET) report. Vodafone Idea share price opened at intraday low of ₹8.03 apiece on BSE on Friday's trade and closed at ₹8.67 apiece, up 9.06%. Vodafone Idea shares have risen for the fourth consecutive session today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started