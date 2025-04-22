Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%

  • Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The Government of India has officially raised its stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99% from 22.60%, by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares valued at 36,950 crore.

Ankit Gohel
Updated22 Apr 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% on Monday to close at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.07 apiece on the BSE.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% on Monday to close at ₹8.07 apiece on the BSE.

Vodafone Idea share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the Government of India officially raised its stake in the cash-strapped telco to 48.99% from 22.60%, by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares valued at 36,950 crore. Vodafone UK’s shareholding in Vi decreased to approximately 16.1% from around 24.4% prior to the transaction, while the Aditya Birla Group’s stake reduced to 9.4% from just over the current 14%.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Update

Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% in the previous session to close at 8.07 apiece on the BSE. The telecom stock has gained 6% in one month, but has fallen over 13% in three months. Over the past one year, Vodafone Idea stock price has plunged more than 37%.

 Stay tuned to our Vodafone Idea share price live blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
22 Apr 2025, 09:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: Vodafone Idea shares jump over 10% on Monday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% on Monday after the government increased stake in the company. On BSE, Vodafone Idea shares rallied 10.25% to close at 8.07 apiece. Meanwhile, on NSE, Vodafone Idea shares closed 10.81% higher at 8.10 apiece.

22 Apr 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: Vodafone Idea share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the Government of India officially raised its stake in the cash-strapped telecom company by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%
MoreLess
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.