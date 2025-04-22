Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%

Vodafone Idea share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the Government of India officially raised its stake in the cash-strapped telco to 48.99% from 22.60%, by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares valued at ₹36,950 crore. Vodafone UK’s shareholding in Vi decreased to approximately 16.1% from around 24.4% prior to the transaction, while the Aditya Birla Group’s stake reduced to 9.4% from just over the current 14%.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Update

Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% in the previous session to close at ₹8.07 apiece on the BSE. The telecom stock has gained 6% in one month, but has fallen over 13% in three months. Over the past one year, Vodafone Idea stock price has plunged more than 37%.

