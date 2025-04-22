Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The Government of India has officially raised its stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99% from 22.60%, by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares valued at 36,950 crore.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% on Monday to close at 8.07 apiece on the BSE.

Vodafone Idea share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the Government of India officially raised its stake in the cash-strapped telco to 48.99% from 22.60%, by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares valued at 36,950 crore. Vodafone UK’s shareholding in Vi decreased to approximately 16.1% from around 24.4% prior to the transaction, while the Aditya Birla Group’s stake reduced to 9.4% from just over the current 14%.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Update

Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% in the previous session to close at 8.07 apiece on the BSE. The telecom stock has gained 6% in one month, but has fallen over 13% in three months. Over the past one year, Vodafone Idea stock price has plunged more than 37%.

 Stay tuned to our Vodafone Idea share price live blog for the latest updates.

22 Apr 2025, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: Vodafone Idea shares jump over 10% on Monday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: Vodafone Idea shares jumped more than 10% on Monday after the government increased stake in the company. On BSE, Vodafone Idea shares rallied 10.25% to close at 8.07 apiece. Meanwhile, on NSE, Vodafone Idea shares closed 10.81% higher at 8.10 apiece.

22 Apr 2025, 08:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live: Vodafone Idea share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the Government of India officially raised its stake in the cash-strapped telecom company by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares.