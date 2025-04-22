Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: VI shares in focus after govt raises stake in telco to 48.99%

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The Government of India has officially raised its stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99% from 22.60%, by converting a part of its spectrum payment dues into equity shares valued at ₹ 36,950 crore.