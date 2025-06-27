Vodafone Idea share price rises 2%, extending gains: Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea share price gained more than 2% in the morning trades on Friday, extending gains from earlier sessions. Do you own it?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Jun 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea share price gains
Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea share price gains(REUTERS)

Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea share price gained more than 2% in the morning trades on Friday, extending gains from earlier sessions. The Vodafone Idea share price already had risen almost 15% during the June 19-26 period on expectations of some relief by the government on outstanding dues. The investors remain hopeful and are watching out for developments.

Also Read | HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv to Cipla: 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Vodafone Idea Key developments

The Vodafone Idea share price remains in focus as there are some expectations of relief by the government. The news reports have suggested relief by the government on dues for Vodafone Idea. Some news reports also suggested that the government is considering extending the payback time for debts tied to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) from the current six years to twenty years. While this is one of the options being suggested by news reports, Vodafone Idea, in its clarification on the exchanges, had recently said that they have not received any communication from the government.

Also Read | Israel-Iran ceasefire: AVIC Chengdu share rises for third day. More gains ahead?

Vodafone Idea, in its clarification on the exchanges on 24 June 2024, referring to news reports about the government considering relief on Rs.84,000 crore dues, said that "We have not received any communication from the government in relation to the above reported matter. As and when there is any development that requires disclosure, we will do the needful.

However, Vodafone Idea is buzzing with other Business Updates too

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday—27 June 2025

Vodafone Idea—Business Updates

Recently, on 18 June 2025, Vodafone Idea announced a partnership with AST SpaceMobile for satellite connectivity. By collaborating with AST SpaceMobile, a U.S.-based company, Vodafone Idea is set to introduce direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in India.

Vodafone Idea share price movement

Vodafone Idea share price opened at 7.26 on the BSE on Friday. The Vodafone Idea share price, while it opened marginally higher than the previous day's closing price of 7.25, gained further to hit intraday highs of 7.53, which meant gains of almost 4%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea share price rises 2%, extending gains: Do you own it?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.