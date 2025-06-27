Vodafone Idea share price rises 2%, extending gains: Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea share price gained more than 2% in the morning trades on Friday, extending gains from earlier sessions. The Vodafone Idea share price already had risen almost 15% during the June 19-26 period on expectations of some relief by the government on outstanding dues. The investors remain hopeful and are watching out for developments.

Vodafone Idea Key developments The Vodafone Idea share price remains in focus as there are some expectations of relief by the government. The news reports have suggested relief by the government on dues for Vodafone Idea. Some news reports also suggested that the government is considering extending the payback time for debts tied to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) from the current six years to twenty years. While this is one of the options being suggested by news reports, Vodafone Idea, in its clarification on the exchanges, had recently said that they have not received any communication from the government.

Vodafone Idea, in its clarification on the exchanges on 24 June 2024, referring to news reports about the government considering relief on Rs.84,000 crore dues, said that "We have not received any communication from the government in relation to the above reported matter. As and when there is any development that requires disclosure, we will do the needful.

However, Vodafone Idea is buzzing with other Business Updates too

Vodafone Idea—Business Updates Recently, on 18 June 2025, Vodafone Idea announced a partnership with AST SpaceMobile for satellite connectivity. By collaborating with AST SpaceMobile, a U.S.-based company, Vodafone Idea is set to introduce direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in India.

Vodafone Idea share price movement Vodafone Idea share price opened at ₹7.26 on the BSE on Friday. The Vodafone Idea share price, while it opened marginally higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹7.25, gained further to hit intraday highs of ₹7.53, which meant gains of almost 4%.