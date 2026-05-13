Vodafone Idea share price rises around 4% after board meet for fundraising announced; to declare Q4 results on this date

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea shares rose sharply on Wednesday, 13 May, after the company announced that its board would meet later this week to consider a fundraising proposal along with its fourth quarter and full-year FY26 financial results.

The stock climbed as much as 3.7% during the session to hit an intraday high of ₹12.33 on the BSE as investors reacted positively to the company’s plans to raise capital and recent developments related to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

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In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea said its board would meet on 16 May to evaluate proposals for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis, subject to necessary approvals, including shareholder approval.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When will Vodafone Idea announce its Q4 FY26 financial results and consider fundraising? ⌵ Vodafone Idea's board will meet on May 16 to consider its fourth quarter and full-year FY26 financial results, along with a proposal for fundraising. 2 How is Vodafone Idea planning to raise funds? ⌵ Vodafone Idea plans to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis, subject to necessary approvals including shareholder consent. 3 What impact has the revised AGR dues had on Vodafone Idea? ⌵ The government reduced Vodafone Idea's AGR dues by approximately ₹23,600 crore, bringing the outstanding amount to ₹64,046 crore. This relief has improved investor sentiment. 4 What are the Q4 FY26 earnings expectations for Vodafone Idea? ⌵ Analysts expect Vodafone Idea's revenue to rise slightly year-on-year, with a projected net loss narrowing to around ₹5,103.5 crore. 5 Has Vodafone Group communicated any stake transfer plans for Vodafone Idea? ⌵ Vodafone Idea has clarified that it has not received any communication from Vodafone Group regarding reports of a potential stake transfer.

Apart from the fundraising proposal, the board will also consider the company’s standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The telecom stock is currently just 3.5% away from its 52-week high of ₹12.80, hit in December 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹6.12 in August 2025. It has been positive in recent times, rising 32% in a month, 19% in six months and 76% in a year.

The fundraising plans come at a time when investor sentiment towards the telecom operator has improved following relief related to its AGR liabilities. Earlier this month, the Department of Telecommunications finalised Vodafone Idea’s revised AGR dues after a reassessment ordered by the Supreme Court last year. Following the reassessment, the government reduced the telecom company’s dues by around ₹23,600 crore, bringing the outstanding amount to ₹64,046 crore as of December-end.

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The company has also seen recent management changes aimed at strengthening investor confidence. Kumar Mangalam Birla recently returned as the non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea after a gap of five years, replacing Ravinder Takkar.

Vodafone Idea clarifies reports on Vodafone Group stake Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea also issued a clarification regarding media reports suggesting that the Vodafone Group was evaluating a proposal to transfer a part of its stake in the Indian telecom operator to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support future debt fundraising plans.

In an exchange filing dated May 11, the company stated that it had not received any communication from Vodafone Group regarding the matter.

“We have not received any communication from the Vodafone Group in relation to the above-reported matter,” the company said in its clarification.

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The statement came after a Bloomberg report claimed that Vodafone Group, which holds nearly 19% stake in Vodafone Idea, was considering transferring a portion of its shareholding to the telecom operator to be held as treasury stock instead of infusing fresh capital into the business.

According to the report, the proposed arrangement could potentially improve Vodafone Idea’s balance sheet and strengthen its discussions with lenders for raising debt. The report further suggested that the telecom operator could later monetise those treasury shares to raise additional funds for government dues and network expansion.

Vodafone Idea, however, clarified that the report may possibly be referring to an earlier disclosure made by the company on December 31, 2025, regarding amendments to the Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM) arrangement signed with Vodafone Group entities.

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Vodafone Idea Q4 preview Ahead of the company’s quarterly results, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimated that Vodafone Idea’s revenue could rise 1.7% year-on-year to ₹11,197.1 crore in the March quarter, although it may decline 1.1% sequentially on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The brokerage expects the company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) to decline marginally to ₹171 from ₹172 in the previous quarter, mainly due to a lower number of days during the quarter. Continued subscriber losses are also expected to remain a key challenge for the telecom operator.

However, Kotak Institutional Equities projected Vodafone Idea’s net loss to narrow to ₹5,103.5 crore in Q4FY26 compared with a loss of ₹7,166.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter.

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