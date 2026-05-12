Vodafone Idea share price slips after company denies receiving communication on Vodafone Group stake transfer plan

Shares of Vodafone Idea came under pressure after the telecom operator clarified that it had not received any communication from the Vodafone Group regarding reports suggesting a possible transfer of promoter shareholding to the company as treasury stock.

In an exchange filing issued on May 11, Vodafone Idea responded to media reports that claimed Vodafone Group was evaluating a proposal to transfer a portion of its stake in the company to strengthen Vodafone Idea’s capital position and support its debt-raising efforts.

The company said, “We have not received any communication from the Vodafone Group in relation to the above-reported matter.”

Vodafone idea shares slipped 4.59% to ₹11.63 per share. This comes after an 8.36% surge in the previous session.

Currently, the telecom stock is just 9% away from its 52-week high of ₹12.80 per share, hit in December 2025. Meanwhile, it hit its 52-week low of ₹6.12 in August 2025. It has been positive in recent times, rising 27% in the last 1 month, 14% in 6 months and 66% in 1 year.

Why the stock declined today? The clarification came after a Bloomberg report stated that Vodafone Group, which owns around 19% stake in Vodafone Idea, was considering transferring part of its shareholding to the telecom operator to be held as treasury stock instead of infusing fresh cash into the business.

According to the report, such a move could potentially improve Vodafone Idea’s balance sheet and help the company in its ongoing discussions with lenders for debt fundraising. The report also suggested that the company may later monetise those treasury shares to raise additional capital for government dues and future network expansion.

The telecom operator clarified that the media report may possibly be referring to an earlier disclosure made by the company on December 31, 2025, regarding amendments to the Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM) arrangement signed with Vodafone Group entities.

What Vodafone Idea’s earlier CLAM agreement involved As part of the revised CLAM arrangement disclosed in December 2025, Vodafone Idea entered into an amendment agreement with Vodafone Group promoters linked to contingent liabilities arising from the merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Under the agreement, Vodafone Idea said around ₹5,836 crore remained receivable from Vodafone Group entities.

The revised recovery structure included both cash and share-linked mechanisms. Vodafone Group promoters agreed to release nearly ₹2,307 crore over a 12-month period subject to agreed conditions.

In addition, certain Vodafone Group shareholders earmarked 3.28 billion equity shares of Vodafone Idea for a five-year period. Proceeds from the sale of these shares, based on instructions from an authorised person appointed by the company, would accrue to Vodafone Idea.

At the time of signing the amendment agreement, the earmarked shares were valued at around ₹3,529 crore based on the prevailing market price.

Vodafone Idea said the revised arrangement was aimed at improving predictability around future cash flows and strengthening the company’s financial framework.

The Government of India currently remains the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea with nearly 49% stake, while the Aditya Birla Group also owns a minority stake in the telecom operator.