Vodafone Idea share price snaps losing streak amid positive market | Is it time to book profits?

Vodafone Idea share price snapped its two-day losing streak in Thursday's trading session. The telecom stock edged higher amid positive market sentiment, rising over 1% on the NSE in today's trade.

Vodafone Idea shares opened at ₹14.25 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹14.26 on Wednesday. The stock surged as much as 1.05% to an intraday high of ₹14.443.

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Why is Vodafone Idea share price in focus? In an exchange filing on 16 September, Vodafone Idea submitted the details of the order issued to the company by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“Failure to meet the benchmark of the Quality of Service parameters in different service areas for November 2025 under Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024,” the company said in the filing.

It further added that the maximum financial impact is to the extent of the disincentive levied. The company is reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.

This week, the company informed the exchanges that the TRAI has directed it to pay a financial disincentive of ₹2 lakh. The penalty was imposed after the company failed to meet the prescribed quality-of-service benchmarks across various service areas for October 2025.

Separately, the company announced the appointment of Gopika Pant as an additional director following the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Should investors buy or sell Vodafone Idea stock? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that Vodafone Idea remains a high-beta trading opportunity, with the stock showing potential for further upside.

“At the current level of ₹12.40, traders can maintain a stop-loss at ₹12.40, while the stock could target the ₹15.40– ₹16 range on the upside. Given the stock’s volatility, traders should closely monitor momentum and maintain disciplined risk management,” Ojha said.

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Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated ‘neutral’ rating on the telecom stock with a revised target price of ₹11.

“We reiterate our Neutral rating on Vi with a revised TP of INR11, based on DCF backed ~14.3x Sep’28E EV/EBITDA (implies ~25x Sep’28 pre-IND AS EBITDA). Vi’s significant valuation premium (~26.6x Sep’28 pre-IND AS EV/EBITDA), compared to its larger and more profitable peer (~10.5x for Bharti India), caps the upside from potential benefits of an acceleration in network roll-out,” the firm said.