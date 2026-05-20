Vodafone Idea share price surges 43% in 1 month: Should you buy, sell or hold the telecom stock?

Shares of Vodafone Idea have remained in focus after the telecom operator reported a sharp turnaround in profitability for the March quarter and continued improvement in key operating metrics.

The stock has also witnessed strong momentum on Dalal Street in recent weeks, supported by optimism around higher ARPU, subscriber additions, and improving technical indicators.

Analysts remain divided on the company’s long-term outlook, with technical experts expecting further upside after a breakout above key resistance levels, while brokerages continue to remain cautious due to concerns surrounding fundraising, competition intensity and the sustainability of operational recovery. Should you buy the telecom stock?

Vodafone Idea Stock Performance Vodafone Idea stock has been on an uptrend in recent times. It has surged around 6% in 1 week and over 43% in the past 1 month. Meanwhile, it added 21% in the last 3 months and 33% in 6 months. Furthermore, it has given multibagger returns in the past 5 years, rallying 107%.

The telecom stock hit its 52-week high of ₹13.68 in the previous session (19 May, 2026). Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹6.12 in August 2025.

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Vodafone Idea Q4 Results Vodafone Idea Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹7,166 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The sharp turnaround in profitability was largely driven by a one-time accounting gain arising from the reassessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and the recognition of the present value of future AGR payments.

The telecom operator also posted growth in its operating performance during the March quarter. Revenue from operations increased 3% YoY to ₹11,332 crore from ₹11,017 crore reported in the year-ago period.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore. Meanwhile, average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹190 from ₹175 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, registering an increase of 8.3%.

Vodafone Idea Technical Outlook Technical analysts expect further upside in the near term amid sustained buying interest and strong price action.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said the stock has turned technically strong after crossing an important resistance zone. “Vodafone Idea Ltd is witnessing strong momentum after decisively surpassing the key resistance level of ₹12.75. The breakout indicates the potential for further upside towards the ₹15–16 zone, which now emerges as the next major resistance area,” Meena said.

On the downside, Meena expects the ₹11–10 range to act as a strong support base for the stock. Shah also sees the ₹12.4–12.00 zone as immediate support, while ₹11.70 remains a crucial positional support level near the 20-day EMA.

Meanwhile, according to Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst, Technical Research, at Choice Broking, Vodafone Idea has delivered a sharp breakout after consolidating in the ₹8.5–12 range, reflecting a significant improvement in market sentiment. “IDEA is witnessing strong bullish momentum and is currently trading near its 52-week high around 13.58, reflecting sustained buying interest in the counter,” Shah said.

Shah noted that the stock is trading well above its key exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating a firmly established uptrend across major timeframes. He added that strong trading volumes during the recent rally suggest aggressive participation from buyers, strengthening the positive outlook.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently hovering near the overbought zone around 83, indicating strong momentum in the stock, although Shah believes some short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out following the sharp rise, added the expert.

Moreover, if Vodafone Idea manages to sustain above the support zone, the stock could extend its rally towards the ₹14.50–15.00 range in the near term, predicted Shah.

Vodafone Idea Fundamental Outlook Nuvama retained its ‘Hold’ rating on the stock while increasing its target price to ₹13.5 per share. The brokerage said Vodafone Idea delivered a decent Q4 performance, supported by improving subscriber additions, ARPU, and churn trends. “KPIs like subscriber addition, ARPU, and churn rates are improving, but a lot more needs to fall into place for VIL to become an investible idea,” Nuvama said.

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The brokerage added that investor focus remains on the delayed debt fund raise, which is critical to support capex, along with the sustainability of subscriber additions and ARPU growth. It also highlighted the reassessment of AGR dues and the 10-year moratorium as positives for the company.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of ₹10 per share, implying a downside potential of 22% from the previous closing price. “Everything must go right for the long-term revival,” the brokerage said.

Motilal added that Vodafone Idea’s turnaround depends on multiple factors, including sustained tariff hikes or changes in tariff structure, stabilisation in wireless subscriber trends, rational competition in subscriber acquisition and continued regulatory support, including further relief on spectrum payments. The brokerage also cautioned that not all of these variables are within the management’s control and said stronger rivals could intensify competition if Vodafone Idea begins emerging as a stronger third player.