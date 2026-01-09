Vodafone Idea share price surges 9% as DoT lays out AGR dues repayment timeline

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea surged 9% in early trade on Friday, January 9, following the release of the timeline to repay its telecom dues.
The company, in an exchange filing today, said that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), providing relief in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter.
Vodafone Idea share price jumped 8.7% to the day's high of ₹12.51 as against the last closing price of ₹11.50 following this announcement.
More to come…
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.