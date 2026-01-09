Vodafone Idea share price surges 9% as DoT lays out AGR dues repayment timeline

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea surged 9% in early trade on Friday, January 9, following the release of the timeline to repay its telecom dues.

The company, in an exchange filing today, said that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), providing relief in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter.

Vodafone Idea share price jumped 8.7% to the day's high of ₹12.51 as against the last closing price of ₹11.50 following this announcement.