Vodafone Idea share price surges 9% as DoT lays out AGR dues repayment timeline

Vodafone Idea share price surged 9% in early trade on Friday, January 9, following the release of the timeline to repay its telecom dues.

Saloni Goel
Updated9 Jan 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price surges 9% as DoT lays out AGR dues repayment timeline(Reuters)
Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea surged 9% in early trade on Friday, January 9, following the release of the timeline to repay its telecom dues.

The company, in an exchange filing today, said that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), providing relief in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter.

Vodafone Idea share price jumped 8.7% to the day's high of 12.51 as against the last closing price of 11.50 following this announcement.

More to come…

 
 
