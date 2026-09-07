Vodafone Idea share price up 4% today | Rises over 20% in one month — what's fueling telecom stock

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4% on NSE in Monday's trading session. The telecom stock opened at ₹15.09 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹15.02 on Friday last week.

Vodafone Idea shares have risen over 21% in the last one month. The market capitalisation of the telecom stock stood at ₹1,68,040 crore, as of 10 am on 7 September.

Vodafone Idea recent business updates In an exchange filing on 1 September, Vodafone Idea unveiled a refreshed expression of its brand identity; evolving its signature visual particle into a dynamic 3D sphere, which has now been moved to the top as compared to before.

Rounder, fuller and livelier, the new form reflects Vi’s optimism and possibilities it sees for the future. The new sphere builds on an asset that customers already recognise, while giving it a dynamic 3D form gives it a greater depth and movement. It signifies the energized Vi, the company said in the filing.

Adding to the buzz around its new identity, Vi has unveiled Shah Rukh Khan as the face of its upcoming campaign, “Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye,” sparking curiosity about the broader brand transformation planned in the weeks ahead.

Shah Rukh Khan’s association represents the energy, ambition and optimism that Vi aims to bring to its next phase. The reveal has been designed as a teaser, building anticipation among customers and encouraging them to stay tuned for what the brand has in store.

“Over the coming weeks, this evolution will come alive with strategic launches, new campaigns and a range of experiences that will shape how we engage with our customers. The new identity captures optimism— an optimism for everything that is possible today, more importantly for what we can bring to both; our retail customers and enterprises in the future as a tech co,” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vi.

Vodafone Idea share price trend Vodafone Idea share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The telecom stock has gained 6.31% in a week and 21.57% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 54% returns in six months and multibagger returns of 114% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has given 48% gains in the last three years and 87% gains in the last five years.