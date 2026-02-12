Is Vodafone Idea a turnaround stock?

Vodafone Idea is a cautionary tale in India’s telecom sector.
From being a part of the big three of the telecom sector, the company’s very existence was on the line.
A dangerous cocktail of high debt, pending dues, losing customers to competition, and persistent losses, all combined, resulted in massive wealth destruction.
A long-term chart of the stock makes this very clear.
Two things are immediately clear from this chart.
- The stock has been a massive wealth destroyer.
- The wealth destruction ended in late 2019.
For more than six years, the stock has been stuck in a broad range between ₹4 on the downside and ₹17 on the upside.
However, the stock has not been able to establish either an uptrend or a downtrend.
Instead, investors have been subject to huge swings in the share price. A rise from ₹4 to ₹8 is a doubling of the share price. A decline from ₹12 to ₹6 represents a 50% correction. Both these scenarios have played out a few times over the last siix years.
This kind of volatility is hard to digest for most retail investors.
Recently, Vodafone Idea's stock has risen on the back of the company’s turnaround plan.
Dalal Street has gained confidence in the stock because of significant relief provided by the government to the company.
But does that make the stock a turnaround candidate?
This editorial aims to enable readers to come their own conclusions.
Read on….
About Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea Ltd is a partnership between the Aditya Birla Group and the Vodafone Group. It is India's leading telecom service provider.
The company provides pan-India voice and data services across 2G, 3G, and 4G platforms. The company has also rolled out 5G services.
Vodafone Idea is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future-ready with innovative offerings.
Relief from the government
On 31 December 2025, the Union government froze the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea at ₹87,695 crore and granted the company a five-year moratorium on payments.
The telco was also given the flexibility to pay the dues over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 to 2040-41.
This move essentially eliminated the short-term financial overhang on the stock.
Thus, Dalal Street began considering the stock as a turnaround candidate. The speculation on the street was that the company will be able to infuse capital into the business from various sources. These funds could then be used for network upgradation and expansion.
This, in turn, would help to stop or even reverse the steady loss of customers. When combined with a rising ARPU and tariff hikes, there is a chance of profitability.
Promoter group to infuse fundsVodafone Idea will receive ₹5,836 crore from its promoter, the Vodafone Group, the company said in an exchange filing on 31 December 2025.
This is under the revised implementation agreement, relating to the resolution of its long-standing contingent liability with the promoters. This measure will also help the company's cash flows.
In the latest development on this front, the stock price was up 4% intraday on Monday, 9 December, after it was reported that Kumar Mangalam Birla had bought additional shares from the open market.
These purchases, about 40.9 million shares or 0.04% of the company’s equity, happened last week.
As per the latest available shareholding pattern – December 2025 – The promoters held 25.6% and Kumar Mangalam Birla held 19.46 million shares, about 0.02% of the total equity.
When promoters buy shares from the open market, it usually sends a positive signal to the market.
It should be noted that the government’s previous relief package included a conversion of spectrum dues of about ₹36,950 crore into equity back in March 2025. This resulted in the Indian government holding a 49% stake in the company.
What about the financials?The financials of Vodafone Idea don’t paint a pretty picture.
The company remains a loss-making firm with a significant overhang of pending liabilities.
In Q2 FY26, Vodafone India reported a drop in consolidated revenue to ₹11,194.7 crore. The telecom operator posted a net loss of ₹5,527 crore, lower than the year-ago loss of ₹7,176 crore.
In Q3 FY26, the loss reduction continued. The net loss was ₹5,286 crore compared to ₹6,609 crore a year ago. This was mainly due to an improving operating performance. The average revenue per user (ARPU) of its customers improved to ₹186, up 7.3% YoY.
The company’s revenue increased to ₹ ₹11,323 crore, up 1.85% YoY. The operating profit increased to ₹4,816 crore from ₹4,712 crore on a year on year basis.
ConclusionThe company's future depends heavily on securing capital expenditure funding and regaining market share. This unfolds in the context of intense competition from highly profitable industry players.
While the government's measures offer temporary relief, the substantial debt burden continues to pose a significant obstacle to growth and investment plans.
Evaluating the stock at this juncture requires careful consideration of the prevailing challenges. Investors must tread cautiously and undertake comprehensive, independent research on the company.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
